Jagatsinghpur: Man consumes poison after hacking President of Jarashram to death

Jagatsinghpur: In a tragic incident, a man attempts to end his life after hacking the president of Ratnamali Jema Jarashram to death in Paradeep here in Odisha today.

The deceased has been identified as Santosh Behera and the identity of the accused is yet to be ascertained. As per reports, the accused was working in the Jarashram.

According to reports, the accused attacked Santosh with an axe. As a result, Santosh died on the spot following the deadly attack. Soon, the attacker attempted to end his life by consuming pesticide, which was present on the spot.

Soon, the local police were alerted about the incident. On being informed, the police reached the spot and seized Santosh’s body. Besides, the accused was rushed to Atharabanki hospital for treatment.

In the meantime, the police has initiated a probe into the matter.

Further details into the matter are awaited.