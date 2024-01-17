Rain likely to continue in Puri during Parikrama Prakalpa inauguration

Puri: Rain is likely to continue in Puri during Parikrama Prakalpa inauguration, say reliable reports on Wednesday.

According to the local MeT, Light Rain or thundershower very likely to continue over some parts of Puri districts during the next two hours.

Today marks the inauguration of the Puri Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa. On this auspicious occasion, the holy premises of Jagannath temple resonate with spirituality and devotion.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik will be inaugurating the Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa today. Various rituals and ceremonies have begun since 7:00 AM in the morning, and will continue till 1 PM. These rituals include worshipping the Sun, the earth, and cow, a special aarti, and havan among others.

After which, the Srimandir Heritage Corridor project will be inaugurated by CM Naveen Patnaik between 1 PM to 1:15 PM. This will be followed by Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deba performing the Yajna completion ritual between 1:30 PM to 2 PM.