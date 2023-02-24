It is a people’s budget: CM Naveen Patnaik on Budget 2023-24

Bhubaneswar: “It is a people’s budget,” said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while reacting to the State Budget 2023-24 presented by Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari today.

While speaking about the budget, Patnaik said, “This budget is for the people by the people of the people. It will take Odisha to new heights. It is a people’s budget.

It is to be noted here that Niranjan Pujari presented the 2023-24 State Budget of Rs 2,30,000 crore. The budget size has been increased by 15% in comparison to the State Budget of Rs 2lakh crore presented in the last financial year.

The 2023-24 State Budget has 20 new initiatives like Revolving Fund for Paddy Procurement (Rs 2000 Crore), Chief Minister’s Award for Education (Rs 139 Crore), Mukhyamantri Janajati Jeebika Mission (Rs 120 Crore), Location Accessible Multimodal Initiatives (LACCMI) (Rs 100 Crore), Mukhyamantri Kendu Leaf Welfare Fund (Rs 50 Crore), Coffee Mission (Rs 126 Crore), Chief Minister’s Power Development Prog. (Rs 1,446 Crore), Odisha Renewable Energy Development Fund (Rs 50 Crore), Mukhyamantri Sampoorna Pushti Yojana (Rs 250 Crore), NUA Odisha (Nutana Unnata Abhilasha) (Rs 100 Crore), Ama Hospital ( Rs 750 Crore), Mukhyamantri Medhabi Chatra Protsahan (Rs 811 Crore), Mukhamantri Disaster Resilient Saline Embankment (Rs 150 Crore), Ama Bus Stand (Rs 150 Crore), Promotion of Entrepreneurship for women SHGs (Rs 100 Crore), Chief Minister’s Energy Conservation Prog. (Rs 250 Crore), International Air Connectivity (Rs 100 Crore), Mukhyamantri Maschya Jibi Kalyan Yojana (Rs 210 Crore), Building for Van Surakshya Samiti (Rs 250 Crore) and Mission Shakti Scooter Yojana (Rs 50 Crore).