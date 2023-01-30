Niranjan Pujari appointed new health minister of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Finance Minister of Odisha Niranjan Pujari has been appointed as the new Health and Family Welfare Minister of Odisha after the sudden demise of Naba Kishore Das.

It is worth mentioning that, Naba Kishore Das was shot dead in the afternoon on Sunday while he was in Jharsuguda to attend a general meeting.

It is worth noting that, the State government has allocated the Health and Family Welfare Department to the Finance Minister of Odisha Niranjan Pujari.

As per official sources, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has allocated Health and Family Welfare department with the approval of the Governor of Odisha Ganeshi Lal.

Furthermore Naba Das, was the wealthiest minister in the cabinet of CM Naveen Patnaik.