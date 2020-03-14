IRB Constable Shot Dead In Odisha’s Dhenkanal

By KalingaTV Bureau
Dhenkanal: An IRB (Indian Reserve Battalion) Constable was killed after being shot at.

The incident took place in Chaulia village under Sadar police limits in Dhenkanal district.

The deceased has been identified as Rama Chandra Sahoo who was a Constable in IRB.

He was immediately rushed to SCB Hospital in Cuttack, where he succumbed to the injury.

According to sources, Rama Chandra had an argument with the village head on the occasion of Holi.

He allegedly shot Rama and fled from the spot.

The police reached the spot and is investigating into the matter.

