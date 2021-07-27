Indian Navy MR Musician Recruitment 2021: Class 10th Passed Candidates can apply

In what can be considered as the best opportunity for people searching for a government job, the Indian Navy has invited applications for recruitment of several posts.

Even the candidates who have passed their class 10th standard also can apply for the post of Musician Sailors. A total of 33 vacancies will be filled up in the October 2021 batch.

Indian Navy MR Musician Recruitment 2021 vacancy details:

Important Dates:

Starting Date of Online Application: August 2, 2021

Last Date of Online Application – August 6, 2021

Name and number of posts:

MR Musician Sailor: 33 vacancies

Age Limit:

The applicant should be born between October 1, 1996 to September 30, 2004 (Both dates inclusive).

Qualification for Indian Navy MR Musician Recruitment 2021:

The candidate who has passed Matriculation Examination from the Boards of School Education recognised by the Indian government can apply.

Apart from the candidate should have proficiency in Aural Aptitude for music with accuracy in Tempo, Pitch and singing one complete song. Should also have actual practical skill on any instrument of Indian or foreign origin with proficiency in tuning of instrument, matching unknown notes with instrument, prepared piece, sight reading of Indian Classical/ Tabulature/ Staff Notation, performance of Scale/ Raaga/ Taala and basic theory of Indian or International music.

Salary:

The selected candidates will get a stipend of Rs 14,600 per month during the initial training period. Later, they will be placed in Level 3 of the Defence Pay Matrix (Rs. 21,700- Rs. 69,100) after completing their initial training. Besides, they will be paid MSP Rs 5200 per month plus DA (as applicable).

How to Apply:

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website from August 2 to August 6, 2021.

Indian-Navy-MR-Musician recruitment 2021 Notification

Click here for the official website.