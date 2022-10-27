IMD issues weather forecast and warning for Odisha for next 5 days, check details

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here in its latest bulletin informed that the dry weather prevailed over the districts of Odisha except very light rain at one place over the district of Balasore. Besides, it forecasted that the dry weather across the State likely to continue for the next five days.

The weatherman also said that the maximum temperatures observed appreciably fall at one or two places over the districts of North interior Odisha and no large change elsewhere over the districts Odisha. They were above normal at a few a places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, at one or two places over the districts Interior Odisha and were normal at elsewhere over the districts Odisha.

Minimum temperatures observed no large change at most places over the districts of Odisha. They were above normal at one or two places over the districts of North Interior Odisha and normal at elsewhere over the districts of Odisha.

The highest maximum temperature of 34.5˚C was recorded at Boudh and the lowest minimum temperature of 17.0°C was recorded at Phulbani, Sonepur & Boudh in the plains of Odisha.

Weather forecast and warning for districts of Odisha for the next five days:

Day-1 (valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 28.10.2022):

Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

DAY-2 (VALID FROM 0830 HRS IST OF 28.10.2022 UP TO 0830 HRS IST OF 29.10.2022):

Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day-3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 29.10.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 30.10.2022):

Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day-4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 30.10.2022 up to 0830hrsIST of 31.10.2022):

Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day-5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 31.10.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 01.11.2022):