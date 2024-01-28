IMD issues fog and rain warnings for next seven days, check details

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhubaneswar today issued warning for fog and rain for next seven days in Odisha.

According to the weatherman, shallow to moderate fog will occur between January 29 and January 31. Thereafter, light rain is likely to occur in several places of the State till February 4.

Check details:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of 29.01.2024):

Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog very likely to occur one or two places over the districts of Interior Odisha.

Yellow Warning for dense fog also issued. One or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Nabarangpur and Koraput are expected to witness dense fog.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 29.01.2024 to 8.30 AM of 30.01.2024):

Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog very likely to occur one or two places over the districts of North Odisha.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 30.01.2024 to 8.30 AM of 31.01.2024):

Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog very likely to occur one or two places over the districts of North Odisha.

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 31.01.2024 to 8.30 AM of 01.02.2024):

Light rain likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 5 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 01.02.2024 to 8.30 AM of 02.02.2024:

Light rain likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 6 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 02.02.2024 to 8.30 AM of 03.02.2024):

Light rain likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 7 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 03.02.2024 to 8.30 AM of 04.02.2024):