Illegal country-gun manufacturing unit busted at the foot of Similipal, one arrested

Baripada: Mahuldiha Police in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district reportedly arrested a man after busing an illegal country-gun manufacturing unit at his house situated at the foot of the Similipal Similipal Tiger Reserve. The arrested person has been identified as Jitu Lohar

Sources said that police conducted a raid on the house of Lohar based on an intelligence input and seized different kinds of arms. They also conducted a raid on the house of one Manas Singh Ho of Patrapada village, whom Lohar had sold some arms. However, he had fled from the village.

Informing about the development, Mayurbhanj Superintendent of Police (SP) B. Gangadhar said, “Four teams are engaged in the search operation inside the Similipal Tiger Reserve. Based on intelligence, an accused was arrested after we found an illegal arms manufacturing unit.”

“As of now three platoons of police force will be deployed for extensive and exclusive combing operations and patrolling operations to prevent poaching, use of illegal arms and trespasses to the tiger reserve,” he added.