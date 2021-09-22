IIC of Motu Police Station of Malkangiri district in Vigilance net

Khordha: Tightening the noose around the neck of corrupt officials, the Vigilance sleuths on Wednesday intercepted the IIC of Motu Police Station of Malkangiri district and caught him with huge cash money for which he could not provide any satisfactory answer. It was informed in a press note released from the Vigilance Directorate, Odisha, Cuttack.

As per reports, on receipt of reliable information regarding collection of huge cash by Susanta Kumar Sahoo, Inspector-in-charge, Motu PS, Dist-Malkangiri as illegal gratification from different sources, a team of Odisha Vigilance kept a close watch over his movement and activities.

Accordingly, today the team of Odisha Vigilance intercepted him in evening on NH-16 near office of SP, Khordha, while he was plying from Motu towards Nakhara on an Ertiga SUV car bearing registration No.OD-05-AX-5629.

During interception, a sum of Rs.2, 80, 000/- (Rupees Two Lakhs Eighty Thousand) was recovered from Sahoo, IIC, which he could not account for satisfactorily.

The cash as well as other documents including Ertiga SUV car have been seized. Following interception, office room of Susanta Kumar Sahoo and house at native village Nakhara, Cuttack and house of his brother-in-law in Ranihat, Cuttack are being searched.

The investigation of the case is in progress.