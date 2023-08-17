IAS reshuffle in Odisha, see detailed list inside
The government has implemented a IAS reshuffle in Odisha, said reliable reports on Thursday.
Must Read
According to reports, here are the changes that have been implemented:
- Ramashis Hazra, IAS President, Board of Secondary Education, Odisha is appointed as Director, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, Odisha vice Dr. Yeddula Vijay, IAS transferred.
- Jyoti Prakash Das, IAS, Inspector General of Registration, Odisha Cuttack with additional charge of Director, ROTI is allowed to remain in additional charge of President, Board of Secondary Education, Odisha.
- Dr. Yeddula Vijay, IAS(RR-2014), Director, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Odisha is appointed as Joint Secretary to Government, Science and Technology Department.