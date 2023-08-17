IAS reshuffle in Odisha, see detailed list inside

By Sudeshna Panda 0
Bhubaneswar: The government has implemented a IAS reshuffle in Odisha, said reliable reports on Thursday.

According to reports, here are the changes that have been implemented:

  1. Ramashis Hazra, IAS President, Board of Secondary Education, Odisha is appointed as Director, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, Odisha vice Dr. Yeddula Vijay, IAS transferred.
  2. Jyoti Prakash Das, IAS, Inspector General of Registration, Odisha Cuttack with additional charge of Director, ROTI is allowed to remain in additional charge of President, Board of Secondary Education, Odisha.
  3. Dr. Yeddula Vijay, IAS(RR-2014), Director, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Odisha is appointed as Joint Secretary to Government, Science and Technology Department.
