Huge python trapped in fishing net in Cuttack district of Odisha

Cuttack: A huge python got trapped in fishing net on Thursday. It was found in the Kendupatana village in Nischintakoili area of Cuttack district in Odisha.

As per reports, Manas Behera had spread fishing net in the river near Kendupatana village when the huge python got entangled in the fishing net.

After witnessing the huge reptile he immediately called for the villagers. The locals together rescued the python from the fishing net and informed the Forest Department.

After getting information the forest officials reached the spot and took over the snake. It was found that the python was 6 feet long and weighted 14 kg.

The python will be released to a lonely place into the jungle, the Forest officials said.