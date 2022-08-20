Huge cache of banned cough syrup seized in Odisha, 2 detained

Nayagarh: A huge cache of banned cough syrup was seized by STF in Odisha on Saturday while two persons were detained for illegal possession and transportation of prohibited manufactured drugs.

As per reports, on the basis of intelligence input, a raid was conducted by STF with the help of Nayagarh District Police early morning today near Chakradharpur village under Dasapalla Police limits in Nayagarh district against illegal possession/transportation of prohibited manufactured drugs and apprehended two persons in this connection.

The two persons who have been detained were identified as Sankarsan Panda of Khandapada and Pravat Kumar Parida of Jagannathprasad under Gania Police limits. Both of them are from Nayagarh district.

During search, 640 numbers of Eskuf cough syrup having Codeine phosphate & Chlorpheniramine maleate, One M/c and other incriminating materials were recovered and seized from the possession of the two detained persons.

The accused persons could not produce any document or authority for possession of such prohibited manufactured drugs, for which they have been detained and handed over to Dasapalla PS for necessary legal action.

A case has been registered at Dasapalla Police Station in this connection under sections 274/275/276 of IPC read with Section 2 of the Odisha Act 3 of 1999. Further investigation of the case is underway.