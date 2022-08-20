Driver killed as Hyva truck catches fire in Odisha’s Sundergarh

Sundergarh: In a sad incident the driver of a 14 wheel Hyva truck was killed on Saturday as the vehicle caught fire after coming in contact with live electrical wire in Sundergarh district of Odisha. The incident took place in front of the Gitarani mines under Koida Police limits.

The deceased driver is yet to be identified.

As per reports, the Hyva truck bearing registration number OD 09 K 3835 had been engaged to load iron ores today when it came in contact with the 11 KV live electric wire. As a result, the truck immediately caught fire while the driver of the vehicle was charred to death.

After getting information the fire department personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flame. Police reached the spot, seized body of the deceased and initiated investigation.