Hirakud Dam releases excess water through 24 gates

Sambalpur: The Hirakud Dam is releasing excess water through 24 gates due to heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas, dam authorities informed.

At present, the water level in the dam stood at 628. 39 ft by 6 am against its water holding capacity level of 630 feet.

The inflow of water into the reservoir dam was receiving 4,35,794 cusec while the outflow is 4,23,089 cusec.

The people living in low lying areas have been warned not to venture into the river. Heavy rainfall across Odisha has caused severe flooding. Various areas have been submerged in the state. Acres of farmland have been inundated all over Odisha.

Meanwhile, flood water in Mahanadi river has increased sharply due to which the water level in various rivers including Brahmani, Baitarani, Rusikulya, Bansadhara has increased.

Communication has been disrupted across various villages in Odisha. Meanwhile, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P.K. Jena has asked all the District Collectors to submit detailed damage reports by September 22.

