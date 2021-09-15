Odisha rain: flood waters being evacuated through 12 sluice gates of Hirakud dam

Sambalpur: Taking into account the rising water level of the Hirakud reservoir due to heavy rain in the upper catchment area, the dam authorities have decided to open six more sluice gates on Wednesday to release the flood waters.

Reportedly, the flood water is being released and discharged from a total of 12 sluice gates. Currently, the water level at Hirakud dam remained at 628.3 ft against its total storage capacity of 630 ft.

The Hirakud dam released this season’s first floodwater into Mahanadi river yesterday, that is on September 14.

The authorities opened six sluice gates to release excess floodwater from the reservoir, the water level of the Hirakud dam then stood at around 626.27 ft.

The people living in low lying areas have been warned not to venture into the river. Heavy rainfall across Odisha has caused severe flooding. Various areas have been submerged in the state. Acres of farmland have been inundated all over Odisha.

Meanwhile, flood water in Mahanadi river has increased sharply due to which the water level in various rivers including Brahmani, Baitarani, Rusikulya, Bansadhara has increased.

Communication has been disrupted across various villages in Odisha. Meanwhile, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P.K. Jena has asked all the District Collectors to submit detailed damage reports by September 22.

“Assessment of damage to the properties in different sectors such as houses, agriculture (crop loss of 33 per cent and above), sand cast of agriculture land, loss of cattle, etc and enumeration of beneficiaries have to be taken up on priority so that the assistance as per norms of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) can be paid to the affected persons expeditiously to enable them to repair/reconstruct their houses and restore livelihood,” he said in a letter.

The death toll due to the heavy rains in Odisha has risen to four, added official sources.