Heatwave in Odisha: Class timing of Anganwadi students changed, check details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has changed the class timing of the Anganwadi centres in view of the ongoing heatwave conditions across the state.

As per the State government’s decision, the classes of the Anganwadi students will begin at 7 AM and will continue till 10 AM from tomorrow.

The district collectors also have been directed to change the timing of the classes after reviewing the weather condition of their respective jurisdictions. They also have been asked to make arrangements for drinking water and other things to combat heatwave.

Likewise, all government and government-aided private schools across the State have been directed to hold morning classes from 6.30 AM to 11.00 AM for classes I to XII from tomorrow as scorching summer continues to sweep the State.