Odisha schools to reopen from April 17, Classes from 6.30 am to 11am

Bhubaneswar: The schools in Odisha are reopening from April 17 after being closed for five days on account of the severe heat wave.

As per the state Government orders, the schools will reopen from April 17 and the classes will be conducted only in the morning hours from 6:30am till 11am on every working day. This order is effective for all classes from Standard 1 to 12.

However, keeping the weather condition in view, the district collectors are allowed to modify the school hours under their respective jurisdictions.

The government has also directed the school authorities to make adequate preparation to take precautions against the heatwave. The school need to have potable water and other necessary facilities for the students.

According to the orders of the Odisha government, the schools and Anganwadis had been closed from April 12 to 16 due to heatwave. The decision came in the wake of the blistering heat wave conditions prevailing in the State.

Prior to that, all the government and private schools across Odisha were directed to start morning classes on April 11. As per the earlier notification, the morning classes were scheduled to start at 7 am and would have continued till 11.30 am.

However, the new notification on Saturday changed the class timings from 6:30am to 11am.

