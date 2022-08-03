Hanging body of girl recovered from house in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The hanging body of a girl was recovered from a house in Nayapalli area of the capital city of Odisha on Wednesday. It is suspected to be a case of suicide.

The deceased woman has been identified as Ranjita Sahoo. She was living in the lane in front of ISCKON temple in Nayapalli area while she is a native of Jajpur district.

According to reports, the hanging body of the girl was recovered at evening hour on Wednesday.

The reason behind the death of the woman is yet to be ascertained.

After being informed, Nayapali Police reached the spot and initiated investigation.

