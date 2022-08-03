More Than Rs. 1.4 Crore Looted By Cyber Fraudsters In July: DCP Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: As much as one crore thirty-eight lakh sixty four thousand six hundred and ninety four rupees have been looted by cyber frauds in the month of July.

According to DCP Bhubaneswar, Cyber police successfully recovered eleven lakh thirty nine thousand nine hundred and forty one rupees out of the looted amount from the cyber frauds.

Reportedly, police have blocked as much as eighteen lakh ninety eight thousand nine hundred and seven rupees said Prateek Singh, DCP Bhubaneswar.

It is to be noted that, in the month of July seven complaints have been registered in Cyber police station and cyber police have received three hundred and sixty eight fraud calls.

Noteworthy, as many as one hundred and forty eight people have been victim of UPI (Unified Payments Interface) fraud.

In the month of July fraud in direction of KYC (Know Your Customer) update has dropped.