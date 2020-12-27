groups hurl bomb at each other over fishing

Groups Hurl Bomb At Each Other Over Fishing In Puri Of Odisha, 5 Injured

Puri: In a trivial yet shocking incident five persons were injured as groups hurled bombs at each other in Kanas block of Puri district of Odisha.

According to reports, two groups under Gadisagada police limits had an argument over fishing in the local pond. As the argument turned ugly the groups hurled crude bombs at each other.

5 persons were injured in the incident and were admitted to Kanas Hospital for medical treatment. As the condition of the patients deteriorated they were shifted to Puri District Headquarter Hospital (DHH).

Aftermath the incident two platoons of police force were deployed at the spot to maintain law and order.

