Group clash at Munda Sahi in Bhubaneswar: 3 arrested, Probe underway

Bhubaneswar: In a development in the group clash that took place at Munda Sahi under Mancheswar police limits on Friday evening, a special team has been formed to arrest the attackers.

Reportedly, the Mancheswar police have already detained three people and have initiated interrogating them.

Besides, the special police team are conducting raid at various places to arrest the attackers.

Earlier on Friday, more than 20 people were injured while five of them were critical following a group clash at Munda Sahi.

A minor dispute due to some unknown reasons had reportedly taken place between some locals of Mundasahi and other youths on Thursday. However, it eventually turned violent after around 50 youths, armed with different types of sharp weapons, came to Mundasahi and attacked everyone who came before them. Besides, they damaged vehicles and houses of the residents of Mundasahi.

Sources said that while over 20 people were injured in the incident, five of them were admitted at Capital Hospital for treatment as their condition was critical.