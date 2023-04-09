Good news for fans, Pushpa 2 to be shot in Odisha!

Malkangiri: In a lovely news for the fans of Pushpa, the sequel of the movie that is Pushpa-2 will be shot in Odisha said reports on Sunday.

According to reliable reports, the shooting will be held in Swabhiman area of Malkangiri district in Odisha.

The Part-2 of the Southern superhero film Pushpa will be shot in Malkangari Swabhiman area. The stylish star of the South Allu Arjun will come to Odisha for the shooting.

The team met the District Collector and SP to seek permission for the shooting, which is likely to start by the first week of May. They also assured the officials regarding adherence to rules and regulations during the shooting.

The shooting will be done in the Swabiman area that is in the Hantalguda Ghat, Chittarakonda Spillway and Polasara. A six-member team led by P. Venketeswar Rao, Production Manager of Mythri Movie Makers, visited the Hantalaguda, Sarkubandha Hanging Bridge and other locations of the area ahead of the shooting.

The filmmaking team members, including fight master, associate director, art director and crew members, are already in Malkangiri for the purpose of groundwork.

The makers had released the poster along with a teaser video, ‘Where is Pushpa?’, on the eve of Allu Arjun’s birthday. The actor is seen in a saree and wearing gold jewellery in the first-look poster of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’.

The much-awaited movie is likely to be released in 2024.