Girl’s body found in Hotel room in Bhubaneswar, Further investigation underway

Bhubaneswar: The body of a girl was found hanging in a room of a hotel on the Cuttack-Bhubaneswar road of Odisha on Saturday. Laxmi Sagar Police initiated a probe into the matter and further investigation is underway.

The deceased girl was identified as Subhalaxmi Sahu of Kuabag Sahi in Bhadrak.

In latest development, it has been revealed that prior to her death she was in depression for quite a long time. The police is currently investigating to find out about the man who was frequently seen on Subhalaxmi’s Instagram stories.

It is being speculated that the man will soon be detained by the police for further questioning.

The family of the deceased claim that Sahu was murdered. Meanwhile, her body has been sent for autopsy. The exact reason behind her death will be known after the autopsy. Further details on the matter awaited.