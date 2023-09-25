General elections 2024: Dhenkanal or Sambalpur where will Dharmendra Pradhan contest from?

Bhubaneswar: From where will Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan contest in the upcoming General Elections 2024, is a question that is being discussed in the current political scenario in Odisha.

According to reports, there are two places from where the Union Minister might contest from i.e. Dhenkanal Lok Sabha constituency or Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituency.

It is worth mentioning that, after the marathon events in Angul and Deogarh districts yesterday discussion in this regard from where Dharmendra Pradhan will contest has started in full swing.

There have been various programs in which the Union Minister has participated across Dhenkanal and Sambalpur districts in Odisha.

During his visit, the Union Minister has been felicitated and praised for the epic Women Empowerment Bill. Apart from that, he also attended the Ganesh Visarjan in Deogarh and went to Dhenkanal and Angul during the launch of the second Vande Bharat Express in Odisha, said reliable sources.

Reportedly, Dharmendra was given a grand welcome during his visit to Dhenkanal, Angul and Talcher. He also visited Chendipada yesterday which falls under Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituency, giving rise to the question as to whether he is eying a Lok Sabha seat from this district.

It is worth mentioning that even on Monday (today), the Union Minister has a program scheduled in Chendipada of Sambalpur, followed by multiple programs in Kaniha and Talcher under Dhenkanal Lok Sabha constituency.

Discussions have caught steam from where the Union Minister will contest in order to win a seat in the Lok Sabha in the upcoming 2024 General Elections.