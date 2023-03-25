Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Gas cylinder blast in Balasore, man succumbs to injuries

In a tragic incident, a man injured in the cylinder blast has succumbed to the injuries on Saturday, said reliable reports. 

By Sudeshna Panda 0
Balasore: In a tragic incident, a man injured in the cylinder blast has succumbed to the injuries on Saturday, said reliable reports. The man was being treated in SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

In the same incident, a newborn baby of 40 days was killed while four other members of the family were injured following an LPG cylinder blast in Odisha’s Balasore district on March 21, 2023.

Hundreds of fake certificates seized from Bolangir of Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen writes letter to Union Transport Minister

The mishap took place at Balaramgadi village of the district while the family members were busy preparing food for dinner.

The intensity of the gas cylinder blast was so severe that the newborn died on the spot, said sources adding that other four family members sustained critical burn injuries.

The injured persons were rescued by the neighbours and rushed to the local hospital for treatment, the sources further added.

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

