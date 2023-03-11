Former VSSUT girl student’s death: Diatom report confirms Chinmayi’s death due to drowning

Sambalpur: In former VSSUT girl student Chinmayi Priyadarshini Sahoo’s death case, the diatom reports revealed that she died due to drowning.

On Thursday, a three-member team of the Burla Police reached Chinmayi’s house in Balangir to interrogate her family members over her mysterious death.

Meanwhile, Sambalpur Superintendent of Police (SP) B Gangadhar unfolded the mystery behind Chinmayi’s death, eight days after the incident.

The SP claimed that the police have the evidence of Chinmayi and her boyfriend Pritiman Dey were under the influence of alcohol when the mishap took place. However, the viscera report will confirm the same, he said.

It is to be noted here that Chinmayi had gone to Burla to attend the convocation ceremony on February 28 and receive her degree certificate. Later, she went to the Power Channel Bridge along with Pritiman for sightseeing. However, she slept into the water.

Firefighters recovered Chinmayi’s body on March 1. Later, her family members alleged that she was murdered.