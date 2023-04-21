Former MP Trilochan Kanungo passes away

Cuttack: Former Member of Parliament (MP) Trilochan Kanungo passed away at the age of 82 years in Bhubaneswar on Friday morning, said reports.

The former MP was unwell and passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

He was the former MP of Jagatsinghpur and the former chairman of Cuttack municipality and a senior politician.

Trilochan Kanungo was elected to the Odisha Assembly in 1971, 1974 and 1985. In 1999, he was elected from Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha seat on BJD ticket.

Furthermore, Kandhamal MP KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samantha has mourned the demise of senior politician Trilochan Kanungo.