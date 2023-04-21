Temperature to drop by 2-4 degrees in Odisha from today

Bhubaneswar: The people of Odisha will likely get relief from the blistering heat with the onset of Kalbaisakhi from today. The Kalbaisakhi will be in effect for three to four days in the state, predicted the Regional Meteorological Centre. Under the influence of Kalbaisakhi, the temperature in various places of the state will likely drop by two to four degrees Celsius in the next three days.

The effects of the Kalbaisakhi was seen in the Twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack from the early morning. Cuttack has witnessed stromy winds since the morning, which has brought much-needed relief to the people. Likewise, the Bhubaneswar citizens have also got relief from the scorching heat in the morning.

Odisha has been reeling under the intense heatwave with the maximum day temperature remaining over 40 degrees Celsius in most places for the past few weeks.

The people of the Western Odisha were severely hit by the unbearable heatwave.