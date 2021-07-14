Former Indian Batsman Wasim Jaffer appointed as coach of Odisha cricket team

Bhubaneswar: Former Indian batsman Wasim Jaffer has been appointed as the coach of Odisha cricket team till 2023, said the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) in a press conference today. Jaffer will take charge as the coach in the last week of July, 2021.

Apart from the appointment of Wasim Jaffer, the OCA declared some important decisions about domestic cricket.

The domestic cricket will start from 25th of next month. The Domestic cricket tournaments will start in the Under-16 and Under-19 categories. While, the Under 16 category will have 36 teams, the Under 19 category will have 34 teams, added OCA.

Wasim Jaffer is the first batsman to score 11,000 runs in Ranji Trophy cricket after surpassing Amol Muzumdar. Jaffer had represented India in Tests and ODIs. He retired from international cricket on March 7, 2020.

After his stint as a batsman, Jaffer was appointed as batting coach for Bangladesh cricket team and then for Kings XI Punjab. Later, Jaffer was appointed as head coach for Uttarakhand cricket team. However, he stepped down from the post in February 2021.