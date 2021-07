Nuapada: A bear strayed into the premises of Nuapada Collector Swadha Dev Singh’s official residence on Wednesday morning.

The panic-stricken employees immediately informed the Forest Department about the bear.

On being informed, the Forest Department team arrived at the spot and initiated the rescue operation of the bear.

It is being said that the bear strayed in search of food. Till last reports came in, the bear was yet to be captured.