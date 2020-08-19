Balugaon: The Odisha Vigilance sleuths on Tuesday raided multiple places in connection with an allegation against retired Forest Ranger Abhaya Kumar Jena on the allegation of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income yesterday.

The Vigilance sleuths today arrested former Forest Range Officer, Balugaon forest range in Khordha district, following allegation of acquisition and possession of disproportionate assets.

The vigilance officials carried out simultaneous searches at five places including Jena’s residential house in Mahumachi gali, Cuttack, his father-in-law’s house at Banglapur village under Patkura police limits in Kendrapara district, his parental house in the same village, a three-storied building located at New Forest Park, Bhubaneswar, one building in Baranga and official quarters near Balugaon Forest Range office.

It is noteworthy that, the total movable and immovable assets tune to Rs 4.37 crore has been detected, said an official.