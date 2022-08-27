Five districts of Odisha to witness light to moderate rainfall

Bhubaneswar: The city-based regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today predicted light to moderate rain/thundershowers with lightning over five districts of Odisha.

“Light to moderate rain/thundershowers with lightening likely to affect some parts of districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Deogarh, Sambalpur and Sundergarh during next three hours,” informed the Duty Officer of the meteorological centre.

“People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from the lightning strikes,” added the Duty Officer.