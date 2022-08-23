Rain In Odisha: Warning Issued For 8 Districts, Details Here

Bhubaneswar: Rain is expected to occur across various districts of Odisha. The regional MeT has issued a Yellow warning on Tuesday.

According to the latest press release of the MeT, rain to lash several districts of Odisha from today.

An Yellow Warning for heavy rain has been issued for 8 districts namely:

Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

Flood threat has now cropped up in the Subarnarekha river system affecting people in Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts of Odisha.

As many as 40,000 people have been relocated in Balasore district of Odisha informed the Collector of Balasore.