Fishing boat capsizes in Chitrakonda dam in Malkangiri, One missing

Malkangiri: One person has gone missing on Wednesday evening after a fishing boat capsized following rain and strong winds in Chitrakonda dam in Malkangiri district of Odisha.

According to reports, three people identified as Krupa, Hari and Kailash, of Dyke-3 village had gone fishing in the dam and were returning from Singaram area when the boat capsized due to sudden rain and winds. Hari Sagaria and Kailash Nayak managed to swim back ashore after the boat capsized. However, Krupa Benia had gone missing after the incident.

They immediately informed the villagers who launched a rescue operation. However, the search operation was suspended midway due to darkness.

On Thursday morning, the villagers resumed the operation, which was later joined by a team of the fire services department. However, there is still no trace of the missing Krupa.