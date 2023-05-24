Odisha: Jail inmate dies in Deogarh Special Sub Jail

Deogarh: A jail inmate reportedly died at the Special Sub jail in Deogarh of Odisha on Wednesday. He was undergoing life imprisonment jail term after being convicted in a murder case.

The deceased jail inmate has been identified as Keshab Kumura of the Bhitarpada village under Riamal Police limits in Deogarh district.

As per reports, Kumura had been lodged in the prison on November 11 in 2009 for the charge of murder. However, on October 8, 2010 he was convicted and awarded life imprisonment.

In his last days, Keshab was under treatment after being attacked by paralysis. The doctor declared him dead today evening.

Tomorrow, his body will reportedly be handed over to his family after post mortem.

It is to be noted that a woman inmate of the Jharpada jail in Bhubaneswar committed suicide on Monday.