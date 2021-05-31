Cuttack: The district administration of Cuttack on Monday launched the “X-RAY on Wheels” initiative. This is the first time that such pro-people initiative has been begun by any district authority in Odisha.

Sources said that two vehicles will move under “X-RAY on Wheels” initiative to provide radiography services to Covid Patients who are now at COVID Care Centres (CCCs) and in Home Isolation by portable X-Ray machines for early detection of infection so as to shift them to DCHs before the infection gets severe.

Initially, the administration has decided to provide the facility to patients in CCCs both in rural during day time and in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area in the evening. Later on, the Home Isolation patients will be covered. The list of HI patients to be covered will be monitored through the Control Rooms of the CHCs of concerned blocks & CMC.

The administration has aimed to provide the radiography services to 1000 Covid patients each day.

Meanwhile, the people of Cuttack City hailed the initiative of the district administration saying that it would immensely benefit the common citizens.