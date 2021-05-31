Doorstep COVID Vaccination Drive Begins In Bhubaneswar

Doorstep COVID Vaccination

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) began the doorstep COVID-19 vaccination of people age above 45 years from today.

According to reports, the doorstep vaccination drive was carried out at six apartments coming under in three zones of the BMC and people aged above 45 years who are living in these apartments were given the jabs.

The BMC began the doorstep vaccination programme following the request of several Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs).

Sources said that prior to beginning the doorstep vaccination drive, the city civic body had earlier conducted the COVID tests in those six apartments.

