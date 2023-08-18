Fire at PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada of Odisha

Baripada: A fire was reported at Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital in Baripada of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha on Friday.

The patients, visitors and hospital staff were in a state of shock after they spotted smoke billowing out of the gynecology ward.

The incident took place in the third floor of the hospital.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. Evacuation is being carried out. Detailed report in this matter awaited.