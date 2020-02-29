Finger of 15 month old infant transplanted through rare surgery in Odisha

cuttack: In a rare surgery conducted as ScB medical college and hospital in cuttack of Odisha, the thumb of a fifteen month old baby was transplanted. The surgery is first of its kind in odisha.

The infant is the daughter of Surendra Kumar Pradhan of chhatabar of Deogarh district. The kid had only four fingers in her right hand by birth. However, as the the thumb was not there, she was facing immense problem. Even she was not in a position to carry a thing.

As the family reached ScB plastic surgery department HoD of the Dept Prof Dr. Bibhuti Bhusan Nayak experimented the case and suggested her family to transplant the thumb after removing another finger of the same hand. This was a tough job but the other doctors including Dr. Ashis Pattnaik, Dr. Rojalin took it as a challenge and wanted to proceed.

Telling about the rare surgery Dr. Nayak said that recently the Odisha government had supplied the modern equipment Miproscope which became much instrumental to make the surgery successful.

The team of doctors took around three hours for the surgery.

According to Dr. Nayak the transplanted finger will start working within one week. And once it gets completely okay, it will work up to 80 per cent. Like other girls, the kid can do works with this finger.