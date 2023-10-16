Fast Track Special Court inaugurated in Rourkela

Rourkela: New Fast Track Special Court (FTSC) at Rourkela to deal with cases under POCSO Act and Rape Cases was inaugurated in virtual mode by Dr. Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi, the acting Chief Justice of Orissa High Court.

The court was inaugurated in presence of Justice Krushna Ram Mohapatra, Administrative Judge of Sundergarh Judgeship and the Judges of the High Court of Orissa. District Judges and judicial officers of the state joined the event through virtual mode.

Speaking in the inaugural function Dr. Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi said the objective of Fast Track Special Courts is to expedite delivery of justice in cases involving POCSO offences and crime against women.

The acting Chief Justice expressed hope that the new Fast Track Special Court of Rourkela would fulfill the objective and deliver timely and effective justice. He urged the retired Presiding Officer of the new Fast Track Special Court to work towards fulfilling the expectations of the litigants waiting in courts for justice.

Justice Krushna Ram Mohapatra also urged the judicial officers posted in the Fast Track Special Courts to rise to the occasion and fulfill the aspirations of litigant public.

Taking suo motu cognizance of surge in crimes against women and children the Supreme Court of India in Suo Motu Writ Petition (Criminal) No. 01 of 2019 had issued guidelines and directions to ensure expeditious dispensation of justice in such cases.

Accordingly, the Union Government and the State Government formulated a scheme for establishing Special Courts for fast tracking the cases under POCSO Act and crimes against women. In accordance with the scheme, 20 Fast Track Special Courts had already been inaugurated – all in the District Headquarters.

Rourkela has become the first outlying station to have a Fast Track Special Court.