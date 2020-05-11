Facilitate Movement Of Stranded Migrant Workers: Home Ministry To Chief Secretaries

New Delhi: Union Home Ministry has urged Chief Secretaries of all the States and Union Territories (UTs) to facilitate the movement of the migrant workers who have been stranded due to the nation-wide lockdown.

In his letter to the Chief Secretaries, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said that all States and UTs should ensure that migrants don not resort to walking on road and railway tracks to their native places. In case they are found in such condition, they should be counseled, taken to nearby shelters and given food and water.

Bhalla also has asked them to allow smooth movement of medical professionals, paramedics, sanitation personnel and ambulances. He also requested them to ensure opening of all private clinics with all medical staff. Such movement will also be facilitated inter-state.