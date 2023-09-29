Ex-OIC of Baria Police Station convicted in vigilance case

Keonjhar: Keonjhar Vigilance Special Judge today convicted Kalucharan Swain, the Ex-OIC (Retired) of Baria Police Station in Keonjhar district and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of four years.

Apart from convicting him, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 months more for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) PC Act, 1988.

Kalucharan Swain was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Balasore Vigilance PS Case No 47 dt.01.12.2014 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 PC Act,1988 for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 6,000 from a complainant to struck of his parents name from dowry case registered in Baria Police Station.

The Court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and payment of fine of Rs 2,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 months more for the offence U/s 7 PC Act, 1988. Both the sentences are to run concurrently.

Further, the convict Kalucharan Swain was sent to jail custody to serve his sentence.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Kalucharan Swain following his conviction.

