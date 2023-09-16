Encounter in Cuttack district of Odisha, criminal shot

Cuttack: Encounter in Cuttack district of Odisha, a dreaded criminal who had been linked to a recent robbery has been shot at and injured by the police on Thursday, said reports.

The accused was Manoj Maharana, who was the main suspect in the Mattigajpur robbery and also involved in many criminal cases.

Reportedly, the Commissionerate police has carried out a high stakes encounter in Bulnapur area, and shot dreaded criminal Manoj in his left leg.

In critical condition, he was promptly admitted to the Cuttack Medical Center.

During the operation, the police has seized a gun and ammunition from Manoj. The police intercepted the criminals while they were planning in Bulnapur area.

The incident unfolded as officers from Kandarpur police station, led by their Inspector-in-Charge (IIC), were en-route to arrest Manoj Maharana. In the middle of all this Manoj also opened fire on the police.

Few weeks ago, a similar incident occurred in Puri district of Odisha, a dreaded criminal has been shot at and injured by the police on Thursday, said reports.

Reportedly, the encounter took place in Jagannath Basti under Kumbharpada police station under Puri district limits.

The encounter took place in the forest area in the backyard of the Loknath temple near Omkareshwara temple in Puri.

The dreaded criminal Pinaki Baral aka Nilu Barala has been shot at. A bullet hit Nilu’s left leg, said reliable reports.

Nilu has been admitted to the District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) for treatment. Additional SP and DSP were present in the hospital.