Election in Odisha: CAPF jawans conduct flag march in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) today conducted flag marches in different parts of Bhubaneswar City ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly elections in Odisha.

According to reports, the central security forces started their flag march from the Shishu Bhawan Chhaka, went around Bapujinagar and passed through the Jharana Basti.

The aim of the flag march is to boost the morale of the people and to avoid criminal activities and maintain law and order situation so that the elections are conducted smoothly and peacefully.

A total of 75 companies of CAPF jawans have reportedly reached Odisha in phases in view of the upcoming elections in the State.

With the presence of the CAPF jawans, which include Assam Rifles, BSF, SSB, CRPF, CISF, NSG, and ITBP jawans, in Odisha it is speculated that the Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to announce the schedule of the upcoming elections soon, possibly by the second and third week of this month.

It is to be noted here that the general election will be held across the country to elect the members of the 18th Lok Sabha, while several states like Haryana, Maharashtra, Sikkim, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh are scheduled to hold the Legislative Assembly elections.

In Odisha, there are 147 assembly constituencies and 21 Lok Sabha constituencies. Currently, the Biju Janta Dal (BJD) has 112 seats, the BJP has 23 seats while Congress has 9 seats.

Meanwhile, joining, rejoicing and switching from one party to another by different politicians in going on in full swing in the State.