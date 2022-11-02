Elderly man jumps into river in Banki of Odisha

Banki: An elderly man has attempted to commit suicide in Banki block of Cuttack district in Odisha on Wednesday, said reports.

According to reports, the man attempted to commit suicide by jumping into the Mahanadi near Jatamundia – Subharnapur area.

Sources say that the man allegedly wanted too end his life. The identity of the man and his residential address is yet to be ascertained.

However it is worth mentioning that, the reason of the attempted suicide is yet to be known.

The locals immediately spotted the man and called the Fire Department to rescue him. The fire fighters reached the spot and rescued the man.

He was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital.