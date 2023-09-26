ED files second supplementary chargesheet against former Cuttack MLA, others

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said that they have filed second supplementary prosecution complaint on against the former Cuttack MLA Pravat Ranjan Biswal, his wife Laxmi Bilasani Biswal, Seashore Securities Ltd., Seashore Multipurpose Co-operative Ltd, their two directors Prashanta Kumar Dash, Pravat Kumar Dash and three others before a Special Court (PMLA), in Bhubaneshwar.

The Court has taken cognisance of the prosecution complaint.

The ED had earlier filed a prosecution complaint in this case in 2016 and supplementary complaint was also filed in 2017.

The ED initiated PMLA investigation based on an FIR registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch of Odisha Police wherein, charge sheet was also filed subsequently, under various sections of IPC, Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, and Odisha Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act.

The investigation was later on taken up by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) following the order of the Odisha High Court.

The ED investigation revealed that Seashore Group of companies had collected huge funds from public through their registered cooperatives and these funds were further diverted to their other shell companies and various related individuals for concealing the source of such funds and thereby layering the same.

The proceeds of crime were also channelised through the accused persons as named in the supplementary complaint filed by ED.

ED said that further investigation in the matter is underway.

(IANS)