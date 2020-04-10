Bhubaneswar: Despite lockdown and Covid-19 outbreak, East Coast Railways has taken a challenge ensuring uninterrupted supply of essential commodities in the country.

In essential commodities, the Railways has been transporting medicine, food grains, petroleum products, coal, fruits & vegetables, milk, edible oil, sugar and salt, etc, an official said.

East Coast Railway has running Parcel Express Trains between Visakhapatnam – Sambalpur via Rayagada and Visakhapatnam-Cuttack. Parcel Express trains are also running between Southern part of India to Howrah and North East parts of the country carrying essential commodities.

Meanwhile, A Parcel Express Train from Yesvantpur (Bangalore) to Dimapur Railway Station in Assam has also been introduced through ECoR jurisdiction.

The new train will leave Yesvantpur at 1800 Hrs on 11th April, 2020 and will reach at Dimapur at 0840 Hrs on 14th April, 2020. In the return direction, this train will leave Dimapur at 2100 Hrs on 14th April, 2020 and will reach at Yesvantpur at 1400 Hrs on 17th April, 2020. This train will stop at Visakhapatnam, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar in ECoR jurisdiction and other important stations between Yesvantpur and Dimapur from both the directions.

Those interested to book their parcel may get information on following numbers.

CONTACT PERSONS ARE –

SENIOR DIVISIONAL COMMERCIAL MANAGERS

AT SAMBALPUR- SHRI SAMBEET NAYAK 8455886950,

AT KHURDA ROAD– SHRI P K SAMAL 8455887950

AT WALTAIR——–

SHRI SUNEEL KUMAR

8978080950.

AT BHUBANESWAR,

SHRI H L LUWANG,

DY CHIEF COMMERCIAL MANAGER-8455885955