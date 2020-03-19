E-Mulakat system begins in all Dist HQ Jails of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The e-mulakat system started today in all the Head Quarter prisons of Odisha. Special arrangement has been made in the District Jails to allow relatives of the prisoners to talk through e-mulakat. This has been done as a measure to deal with coronavirus outbreak.

E-mulakat system refers to meeting of the prisoners and UTPs with their visitors through video calling on internet. More clearly, relatives of the prisoners who want to talk to the prisoners will be allowed to do so through skype.

Today visitors talked to the prisoners at the visitor’s room in the jail through skype in a laptop.

As per report, at least 25 people talked to their relatives put behind the bars in Choudwar Circle Jail by 10 am on Thursday.

New prisoners and prisoners who had gone on parole were given entry to the jail after they were sanitized. Jail DG Santosh Upadhyay intimated about it.