Drunk woman creates high voltage drama in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A drunk woman was seen creating a high-voltage drama at Jaydev Vihar of Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening.

The girl, who has been identified as a resident of the Jajpur district, reportedly created a ruckus on the main road of Jaydev Vihar. She had gone to a pub and on her way back to the hostel, which is situated in the Saheed Nagar area of the State Capital City, created the high voltage drama.

She reportedly used slang and scolded every passerby including the police, who tried to pacify her. In a fit of anger, she also broke her mobile phone by throwing it on the road.

The girl, who is working at a private company, reportedly confessed to have consumed alcohol in view of Holi celebration.